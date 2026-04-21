Terns Pharmaceuticals (TERN) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: TERN) recently:

4/14/2026 – Terns Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $44.00 to $44.50. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/8/2026 – Terns Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by Leerink Partners from “strong-buy” to “hold”.

4/7/2026 – Terns Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by William Blair from “strong-buy” to “hold”.

3/31/2026 – Terns Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by Truist Financial Corporation from “buy” to “hold”. They now have a $53.00 price target on the stock, down from $56.00.

3/30/2026 – Terns Pharmaceuticals had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by Barclays PLC. They now have a $53.00 price target on the stock, down from $56.00.

3/27/2026 – Terns Pharmaceuticals had its “sell (e+)” rating reaffirmed by Weiss Ratings.

3/27/2026 – Terns Pharmaceuticals was given a new $53.00 price target by Mizuho.

3/27/2026 – Terns Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by Barclays PLC from “strong-buy” to “hold”.

3/27/2026 – Terns Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by Mizuho from “strong-buy” to “hold”.

3/26/2026 – Terns Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by BMO Capital Markets from “strong-buy” to “hold”.

3/26/2026 – Terns Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by TD Cowen from “buy” to “hold”. They now have a $53.00 price target on the stock.

3/26/2026 – Terns Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by Citizens Jmp from “market outperform” to “hold”.

3/25/2026 – Terns Pharmaceuticals had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by HC Wainwright. They now have a $53.00 price target on the stock, down from $60.00.

3/21/2026 – Terns Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by Wall Street Zen from “hold” to “sell”.

2/20/2026 – Terns Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by TD Cowen to “strong-buy”.

Insider Transactions at Terns Pharmaceuticals

In related news, insider Emil Kuriakose sold 942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.75, for a total transaction of $49,690.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 105,673 shares in the company, valued at $5,574,250.75. This represents a 0.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Amy L. Burroughs sold 14,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.71, for a total transaction of $681,171.93. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 288,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,498,068.96. This trade represents a 4.80% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,108 shares of company stock valued at $1,302,370. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

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Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical‐stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing oral small‐molecule therapies for the treatment of chronic liver diseases and other serious conditions. The company’s research and development efforts center on novel mechanisms of action designed to address the underlying causes of progressive liver disorders, including inflammation, fibrosis and metabolic dysregulation. By advancing targeted compounds that can be administered orally, Terns aims to offer patients more convenient and effective treatment options compared to injectable or biologic therapies.

The company’s pipeline features several candidates in various stages of preclinical and clinical evaluation.

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