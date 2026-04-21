Terns Pharmaceuticals (TERN) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: TERN) recently:
- 4/14/2026 – Terns Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $44.00 to $44.50. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 4/8/2026 – Terns Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by Leerink Partners from “strong-buy” to “hold”.
- 4/7/2026 – Terns Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by William Blair from “strong-buy” to “hold”.
- 3/31/2026 – Terns Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by Truist Financial Corporation from “buy” to “hold”. They now have a $53.00 price target on the stock, down from $56.00.
- 3/30/2026 – Terns Pharmaceuticals had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by Barclays PLC. They now have a $53.00 price target on the stock, down from $56.00.
- 3/27/2026 – Terns Pharmaceuticals had its “sell (e+)” rating reaffirmed by Weiss Ratings.
- 3/27/2026 – Terns Pharmaceuticals was given a new $53.00 price target by Mizuho.
- 3/27/2026 – Terns Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by Barclays PLC from “strong-buy” to “hold”.
- 3/27/2026 – Terns Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by Mizuho from “strong-buy” to “hold”.
- 3/26/2026 – Terns Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by BMO Capital Markets from “strong-buy” to “hold”.
- 3/26/2026 – Terns Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by TD Cowen from “buy” to “hold”. They now have a $53.00 price target on the stock.
- 3/26/2026 – Terns Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by Citizens Jmp from “market outperform” to “hold”.
- 3/25/2026 – Terns Pharmaceuticals had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by HC Wainwright. They now have a $53.00 price target on the stock, down from $60.00.
- 3/21/2026 – Terns Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by Wall Street Zen from “hold” to “sell”.
- 2/20/2026 – Terns Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by TD Cowen to “strong-buy”.
Insider Transactions at Terns Pharmaceuticals
In related news, insider Emil Kuriakose sold 942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.75, for a total transaction of $49,690.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 105,673 shares in the company, valued at $5,574,250.75. This represents a 0.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Amy L. Burroughs sold 14,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.71, for a total transaction of $681,171.93. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 288,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,498,068.96. This trade represents a 4.80% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,108 shares of company stock valued at $1,302,370. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.
The company’s pipeline features several candidates in various stages of preclinical and clinical evaluation.
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