Sow Good Stock to Reverse Split on Friday, April 24th (NASDAQ:SOWG)

Shares of Sow Good Inc. (NASDAQ:SOWG – Free Report) are set to reverse split on the morning of Friday, April 24th. The 1-15 reverse split was announced on Friday, April 17th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Thursday, April 23rd.

Sow Good Trading Down 21.3%

SOWG stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.24. 654,923 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,394,531. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 million, a PE ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.55. Sow Good has a one year low of $0.23 and a one year high of $2.12.

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Sow Good (NASDAQ:SOWG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported ($1.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sow Good had a negative net margin of 300.71% and a negative return on equity of 45.33%. The business had revenue of ($5.89) million for the quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Sow Good in a report on Friday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Sow Good

Sow Good Company Profile

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Sow Good Inc is engaged in producing nutritious products in the freeze-dried food industry. Sow Good Inc, formerly known as Black Ridge Oil and Gas Inc, is based in IRVING, Texas.

Further Reading

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