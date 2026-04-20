Kailera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KLRA) Director Andrew Kaplan Purchases 8,398,438 Shares of Stock

Kailera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLRA – Get Free Report) Director Andrew Kaplan purchased 8,398,438 shares of Kailera Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $134,375,008.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 26,255,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $420,089,296. This trade represents a 47.03% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Kailera Therapeutics Stock Down 5.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:KLRA traded down $1.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $24.61. The company had a trading volume of 1,340,343 shares. Kailera Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $23.69 and a one year high of $28.23.

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