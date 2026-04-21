Altona Rare Earths (LON:REE) Stock Price Up 7.5% – What’s Next?

Shares of Altona Rare Earths Plc (LON:REE – Get Free Report) rose 7.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 4.30 and last traded at GBX 4.30. Approximately 14,144,861 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 16,288,331 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.

Altona Rare Earths Stock Up 7.5%

The stock has a market cap of £18.45 million, a PE ratio of -10.26 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 3.08 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2.09.

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Altona Rare Earths (LON:REE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The company reported GBX (0.16) EPS for the quarter.

About Altona Rare Earths

Altona Rare Earth (LSE: REE) is a resource exploration and development company, specializing in Critical Raw Materials exploration and development in Africa.

The Company is currently involved in copper and silver exploration at the Sesana project in the Kalahari Copper Belt of Botswana, in rare earths exploration at the Monte Muambe project in Mozambique, and is also assessing the possibility to rapidly develop a fluorspar mining operation, also at Monte Muambe.

Monte Muambe, a significant REE mining project, is a carbonatite-hosted REE deposit.

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