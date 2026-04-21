VolitionRX (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX) Shares Set to Reverse Split on Tuesday, April 28th

Shares of VolitionRX Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX – Free Report) are scheduled to reverse split before the market opens on Tuesday, April 28th. The 1-20 reverse split was recently announced. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Monday, April 27th.

VolitionRX Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN VNRX traded down $0.02 on Monday, hitting $0.16. The stock had a trading volume of 2,461,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,677,575. VolitionRX has a 52-week low of $0.15 and a 52-week high of $0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.20 and a 200-day moving average of $0.29.

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VolitionRX (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The medical research company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $0.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.71 million. Analysts predict that VolitionRX will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VNRX. D. Boral Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of VolitionRX in a research report on Monday. Citigroup cut shares of VolitionRX to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of VolitionRX from $1.50 to $1.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.33.

Check Out Our Latest Report on VNRX

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VolitionRX

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of VolitionRX during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of VolitionRX during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of VolitionRX by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 963,986 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 85,816 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of VolitionRX during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in VolitionRX in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 8.09% of the company’s stock.

About VolitionRX

(Get Free Report)

VolitionRX, traded as VNRX on the NYSE American exchange, is a pioneering life sciences company focused on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive diagnostic tests for the early detection of cancer and other diseases. Utilizing proprietary technology to analyze circulating nucleosomes in blood samples, the company’s platform identifies disease-specific epigenetic and biochemical signatures. By offering blood-based screening solutions, VolitionRX aims to deliver alternatives to invasive, costly and time-consuming procedures, potentially improving patient outcomes through earlier diagnosis.

The company’s flagship product suite, branded as Nu.Q, comprises assays designed to detect biomarkers associated with a range of malignancies, including colorectal, lung and pancreatic cancers, as well as other systemic conditions.

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