Insider Buying: Arxis (NASDAQ:ARXS) Director Acquires 25,000 Shares of Stock

Arxis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARXS – Get Free Report) Director Stephen Duane Oetgen acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.00 per share, for a total transaction of $700,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 30,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $849,996. This trade represents a 466.68% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Arxis Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of Arxis stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $37.65. The company had a trading volume of 2,201,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,012,107. Arxis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.25 and a fifty-two week high of $39.24.

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