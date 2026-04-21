Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) Rating Lowered to “Hold” at Wall Street Zen

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Verra Mobility from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Verra Mobility from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Verra Mobility in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $24.00 price target on shares of Verra Mobility in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

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Verra Mobility Stock Performance

Shares of VRRM stock opened at $15.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 18.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.04. Verra Mobility has a 12 month low of $13.84 and a 12 month high of $25.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $257.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.17 million. Verra Mobility had a return on equity of 57.45% and a net margin of 13.95%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. Verra Mobility has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.320-1.380 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Verra Mobility will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Verra Mobility

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VRRM. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Verra Mobility in the 4th quarter worth about $68,608,000. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its position in Verra Mobility by 441.6% in the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,984,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,888,000 after buying an additional 2,433,610 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Verra Mobility by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,194,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,988,000 after buying an additional 1,296,602 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Verra Mobility by 71.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,924,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,544,000 after buying an additional 1,222,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in Verra Mobility by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,479,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,942,000 after buying an additional 896,564 shares during the last quarter.

Verra Mobility Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Verra Mobility, traded on the Nasdaq under the ticker VRRM, is a leading provider of smart mobility solutions designed to improve safety, efficiency and compliance for transportation authorities and commercial fleets. The company develops and operates automated traffic enforcement systems, toll and violation management platforms, and connected-vehicle services. Through its technology offerings, Verra Mobility helps public agencies enhance road safety, reduce congestion and streamline revenue collection for tolling and parking.

Verra Mobility’s core products include red-light and speed-camera enforcement programs, license plate recognition systems, and cloud-based violation processing software.

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