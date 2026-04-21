Teads (NASDAQ:TEAD) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Teads (NASDAQ:TEAD – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday morning.

TEAD has been the topic of several other research reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Teads in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1.00 target price on shares of Teads in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.13.

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Teads Price Performance

NASDAQ:TEAD opened at $0.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 1.31. Teads has a 12-month low of $0.53 and a 12-month high of $3.91.

Teads (NASDAQ:TEAD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $352.24 million for the quarter. Teads had a negative return on equity of 7.82% and a negative net margin of 39.76%. On average, analysts anticipate that Teads will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Teads

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEAD. Value Base Ltd. bought a new position in Teads during the 4th quarter worth $4,049,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Teads during the 4th quarter worth $602,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Teads during the 4th quarter worth $483,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Teads during the 4th quarter worth $335,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in Teads during the 4th quarter worth $212,000. Institutional investors own 60.44% of the company’s stock.

Teads Company Profile

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Teads is a global digital media platform specializing in outstream video advertising and high-impact display formats. Founded in 2007 and listed on the Nasdaq under the ticker TEAD, the company connects advertisers, agencies and publishers through a programmatic marketplace designed to maximize brand engagement across desktop, mobile and connected TV. Teads offers proprietary ad formats such as inRead, outstream expansion units and seamless mobile placements that activate only when visible to the user, helping clients optimize viewability and attention metrics without relying on traditional pre-roll or banner placements.

The Teads platform leverages data-driven targeting and machine learning to serve personalized creative in real time.

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