Orchid Island Capital (ORC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC – Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, April 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.26 per share and revenue of $33.0330 million for the quarter. Parties may review the information on the company’s upcoming Q1 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, April 24, 2026 at 10:00 AM ET.

Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $124.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.74 million.

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Orchid Island Capital Price Performance

NYSE:ORC opened at $7.00 on Tuesday. Orchid Island Capital has a 1-year low of $6.28 and a 1-year high of $8.40. The company has a current ratio of 509.34, a quick ratio of 509.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 1.63.

Orchid Island Capital Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 17.1%. Orchid Island Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 138.46%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Orchid Island Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday. Weiss Ratings downgraded Orchid Island Capital from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Orchid Island Capital currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $7.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ORC

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ORC. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Orchid Island Capital by 64.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,502 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Orchid Island Capital during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Genesis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Orchid Island Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 112.7% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 10,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 5,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 49.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 3,382 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.74% of the company’s stock.

Orchid Island Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Orchid Island Capital is a real estate investment trust that specializes in investing in residential mortgage‐backed securities (RMBS), with a primary focus on mortgage pass‐through securities guaranteed by the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae). Structured to elect and maintain status as a REIT under the U.S. Internal Revenue Code, the company’s principal business strategy involves acquiring pools of U.S. residential mortgages in the secondary market and holding them to generate interest income.

Further Reading

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