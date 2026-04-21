Davies Financial Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS

Davies Financial Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 71.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 284 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 717 shares during the period. Davies Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GS. Dagco Inc. purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Corundum Trust Company INC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Elevation Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 100.0% during the third quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 40 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at The Goldman Sachs Group
In related news, CAO Sheara J. Fredman sold 4,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $923.75, for a total value of $4,492,196.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 10,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,515,548.75. This represents a 32.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John F.W. Rogers sold 13,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $959.03, for a total value of $12,612,203.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 39,007 shares in the company, valued at $37,408,883.21. This represents a 25.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 49,097 shares of company stock valued at $46,195,364 in the last ninety days. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
View Our Latest Analysis on GS
Key Stories Impacting The Goldman Sachs Group
Here are the key news stories impacting The Goldman Sachs Group this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Goldman’s Q1 performance is highlighted as strong—near‑record revenue driven by market volatility with trading, advisory and asset management all contributing, reinforcing the earnings beat and supporting investor confidence. Goldman Thrives in Volatile Markets: Trends Emerging From Q1 Results
- Positive Sentiment: BMO Capital Markets raised its price target on GS to $972 (from $905) while keeping a Market Perform rating—this higher target provides direct upside support for the shares and helps justify the rally. MarketScreener
- Positive Sentiment: Goldman research is again in the spotlight for moving market narratives — a note highlighting Micron’s outsized role in S&P earnings revisions underscores the firm’s research influence, which can bolster franchise value and trading/advisory flow. ‘Micron Is Driving over Half of the S&P 500’s Earnings Revisions,’ Says Goldman Sachs
- Neutral Sentiment: Goldman strategists note that narrow pockets of earnings strength are powering the broader market rally—useful context for investors but not a direct driver of GS stock beyond signaling market concentration. Goldman’s Snider Says Narrow Earnings Strength Fuels Stock Rally
- Neutral Sentiment: Goldman continues active research coverage and fresh analyst ideas (e.g., energy dividend ideas, coverage actions on TGS and other names), reinforcing its role as a sell‑side research provider—positive for long‑term franchise but only marginal near‑term impact. Goldman Sachs Bullish on 3 Energy Dividend Stocks Into Q1 Earnings
- Negative Sentiment: Goldman strategists have warned the recent $33B stock‑buying surge may be “a bit much” and could slow, a call that could signal lower future trading volumes and fee income if volatility and buy flows cool. Why a $33 billion stock market buying spree is now winding down
- Negative Sentiment: An outside outlet reported a $870 price target on GS (a raise from earlier levels but below the current market price), which may temper upside expectations for some investors who track consensus targets. The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Price Target Raised to $870.00
The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance
GS stock opened at $939.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $868.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $859.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $277.27 billion, a PE ratio of 17.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.32. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $494.68 and a 1 year high of $984.70.
The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $17.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.92 by $1.63. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 14.13%.The firm had revenue of $17.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $14.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 59.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a $4.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 1st. This represents a $18.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.89%.
The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc is a global investment banking and financial services firm headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1869 as a commercial paper business, the company has grown into a diversified financial institution that provides a broad range of services to corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals. The firm is led by Chief Executive Officer David M. Solomon and operates across major financial centers worldwide.
Goldman Sachs’ core businesses include investment banking, global markets, asset and wealth management, and consumer banking.
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