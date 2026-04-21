Davies Financial Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS

Davies Financial Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 71.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 284 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 717 shares during the period. Davies Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GS. Dagco Inc. purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Corundum Trust Company INC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Elevation Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 100.0% during the third quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 40 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

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Insider Transactions at The Goldman Sachs Group

In related news, CAO Sheara J. Fredman sold 4,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $923.75, for a total value of $4,492,196.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 10,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,515,548.75. This represents a 32.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John F.W. Rogers sold 13,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $959.03, for a total value of $12,612,203.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 39,007 shares in the company, valued at $37,408,883.21. This represents a 25.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 49,097 shares of company stock valued at $46,195,364 in the last ninety days. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GS. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $930.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $1,078.00 to $1,021.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Autonomous Res lowered their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $1,047.00 to $960.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Barclays increased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $850.00 to $1,048.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $1,050.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $924.14.

View Our Latest Analysis on GS

Key Stories Impacting The Goldman Sachs Group

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The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

GS stock opened at $939.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $868.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $859.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $277.27 billion, a PE ratio of 17.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.32. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $494.68 and a 1 year high of $984.70.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $17.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.92 by $1.63. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 14.13%.The firm had revenue of $17.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $14.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 59.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a $4.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 1st. This represents a $18.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.89%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc is a global investment banking and financial services firm headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1869 as a commercial paper business, the company has grown into a diversified financial institution that provides a broad range of services to corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals. The firm is led by Chief Executive Officer David M. Solomon and operates across major financial centers worldwide.

Goldman Sachs’ core businesses include investment banking, global markets, asset and wealth management, and consumer banking.

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