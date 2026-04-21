The Goldman Sachs Group Reaffirms “Sell” Rating for Macquarie Group (OTCMKTS:MQBKY)

Macquarie Group (OTCMKTS:MQBKY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sell” rating restated by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Research lowered Macquarie Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. UBS Group upgraded Macquarie Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

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Macquarie Group Stock Performance

Macquarie Group Company Profile

Shares of OTCMKTS MQBKY opened at $172.55 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.37. Macquarie Group has a one year low of $107.73 and a one year high of $178.01.

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Macquarie Group is a diversified financial services and asset management company headquartered in Sydney, Australia. Founded in 1969 as Hill Samuel Australia, it was granted its banking licence in 1985 and adopted the Macquarie name shortly thereafter. Over the decades, the firm has grown from a domestic brokerage operation into a global institution, offering a wide range of services across banking, advisory, investment and funds management.

The company operates through four core business segments: Macquarie Asset Management, Banking and Financial Services, Commodities and Global Markets, and Macquarie Capital.

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