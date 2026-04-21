Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) Receives $259.70 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Reduce” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $259.70.

Several brokerages have commented on IBP. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on Installed Building Products from $203.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Benchmark downgraded shares of Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, March 29th. Vertical Research raised Installed Building Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $326.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut Installed Building Products from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th.

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Insider Transactions at Installed Building Products

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Installed Building Products

In related news, Director Janet E. Jackson sold 1,410 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.31, for a total value of $413,567.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 5,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,575,954.63. This represents a 20.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 400,000 shares of Installed Building Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.06, for a total value of $125,624,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,727,819 shares in the company, valued at $542,638,835.14. The trade was a 18.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,551,161 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $402,356,000 after purchasing an additional 328,725 shares in the last quarter. Giverny Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Giverny Capital Inc. now owns 519,236 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $134,685,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 400,748 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $103,950,000 after buying an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 52.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 355,211 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $92,138,000 after acquiring an additional 122,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Installed Building Products by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 350,996 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $91,045,000 after acquiring an additional 5,384 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.61% of the company’s stock.

Installed Building Products Trading Up 3.3%

Shares of IBP stock opened at $319.53 on Tuesday. Installed Building Products has a 12 month low of $150.83 and a 12 month high of $349.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $296.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $279.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a PE ratio of 32.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.97.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The construction company reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.41. Installed Building Products had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 43.71%. The firm had revenue of $747.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $738.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.88 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Installed Building Products will post 10.81 EPS for the current year.

Installed Building Products Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were given a dividend of $1.80 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 63.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. Installed Building Products’s payout ratio is 16.03%.

About Installed Building Products

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Installed Building Products, Inc (NYSE: IBP) is a leading national installer of specialty building products serving the U.S. residential construction market. The company partners with homebuilders and contractors to deliver a comprehensive range of interior and exterior finishing services, including insulation, drywall finishing, protective coatings and basement waterproofing systems. By offering a single-source solution, Installed Building Products helps streamline project coordination and ensures consistent service quality across multiple trades.

Founded in 1977 and headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, Installed Building Products has expanded from a regional insulation installer into a nationwide platform operating in nearly every state.

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