Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Trading Down 4.2% – Should You Sell?

Bilibili Inc. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 4.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $23.93 and last traded at $23.9270. Approximately 697,677 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 2,661,814 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.97.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BILI. Wall Street Zen raised Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Bilibili in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Bilibili from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Bilibili from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $25.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Bilibili from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bilibili presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.55.

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Bilibili Stock Down 6.0%

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bilibili

The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $9.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.88 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.45.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BILI. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Bilibili during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in Bilibili by 226.9% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Bilibili by 253.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,608 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Bilibili by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Bilibili in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $175,000. 16.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bilibili Company Profile

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Bilibili (NASDAQ: BILI) is a leading Chinese online entertainment platform renowned for its focus on animation, comics and games (ACG) content. The company operates a video-sharing website where users can view, upload and comment on a wide range of content, from full-length anime episodes to user-generated short videos. In addition to on-demand streaming, Bilibili offers live broadcasting services that connect creators with fans through real-time interaction features such as “bullet comments” that flow across the screen.

Beyond its core video community, Bilibili generates revenue through multiple value-added services.

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