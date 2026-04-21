Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) Given New C$7.50 Price Target at TD

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by TD from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research note issued on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 1.76% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SPB. TD Securities downgraded shares of Superior Plus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Superior Plus from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$8.50 to C$6.50 in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. ATB Cormark Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Superior Plus from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Superior Plus from C$7.00 to C$6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Superior Plus from C$10.00 to C$9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$7.77.

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Superior Plus Trading Up 3.2%

Shares of SPB traded up C$0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$7.37. The stock had a trading volume of 994,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,027,059. Superior Plus has a 1 year low of C$6.06 and a 1 year high of C$8.34. The firm has a market cap of C$1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 29.48 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 244.09, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$6.79 and its 200 day moving average is C$7.20.

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The company reported C$0.37 earnings per share for the quarter. Superior Plus had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 6.95%. The business had revenue of C($3.43) million for the quarter.

About Superior Plus

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Superior is a leading North American distributor of propane, compressed natural gas, renewable energy and related products and services, servicing approximately 770,000 customer locations in the U.S. and Canada. Through its primary businesses, propane distribution and CNG, RNG and hydrogen distribution, Superior safely delivers clean burning fuels to residential, commercial, utility, agricultural and industrial customers not connected to a pipeline. By displacing more carbon intensive fuels, Superior is a leader in the energy transition and helping customers lower operating costs and improve environmental performance.

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