United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Issues Q2 2026 Earnings Guidance

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.000-2.000 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.960. The company issued revenue guidance of -. United Airlines also updated its FY 2026 guidance to 7.000-11.000 EPS.

United Airlines Stock Performance

NASDAQ UAL traded down $1.78 on Tuesday, hitting $97.13. The stock had a trading volume of 9,740,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,194,691. The company’s 50-day moving average is $98.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.50. United Airlines has a one year low of $65.26 and a one year high of $119.21. The stock has a market cap of $31.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Get United Airlines alerts:

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The transportation company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $14.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.19 billion. United Airlines had a return on equity of 25.13% and a net margin of 5.68%.United Airlines has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.000-11.000 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.000-2.000 EPS. On average, analysts expect that United Airlines will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on UAL shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on United Airlines from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Argus decreased their price target on United Airlines from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Rothschild & Co Redburn cut their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of United Airlines from $117.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, United Airlines has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.19.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on UAL

Insider Activity

In other news, President Brett J. Hart sold 19,000 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.45, for a total value of $2,022,550.00. Following the transaction, the president owned 264,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,170,715.10. The trade was a 6.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

United Airlines News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting United Airlines this week:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AXA S.A. lifted its position in shares of United Airlines by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 15,465 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of United Airlines by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 49,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,488,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 4,103 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. VestGen Investment Management boosted its position in shares of United Airlines by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. VestGen Investment Management now owns 5,915 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in United Airlines by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 11,404 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc operates United Airlines, a major U.S. full-service passenger carrier providing scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The company offers a comprehensive route network that covers domestic markets across the United States as well as extensive international service to Europe, Asia, Latin America, and the Pacific. United operates a mixed fleet of narrow- and wide-body aircraft on point-to-point and hub-and-spoke routes, and supports corporate and leisure travel through offerings such as premium cabins, basic economy, and ancillary services including baggage, seat selection and in-flight amenities.

In addition to passenger operations, United provides cargo services through United Cargo, handling freight, mail and specialized shipments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for United Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.