United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Issues Q2 2026 Earnings Guidance

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.000-2.000 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.960. The company issued revenue guidance of -. United Airlines also updated its FY 2026 guidance to 7.000-11.000 EPS.
United Airlines Stock Performance
NASDAQ UAL traded down $1.78 on Tuesday, hitting $97.13. The stock had a trading volume of 9,740,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,194,691. The company’s 50-day moving average is $98.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.50. United Airlines has a one year low of $65.26 and a one year high of $119.21. The stock has a market cap of $31.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.
United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The transportation company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $14.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.19 billion. United Airlines had a return on equity of 25.13% and a net margin of 5.68%.United Airlines has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.000-11.000 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.000-2.000 EPS. On average, analysts expect that United Airlines will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on UAL
Insider Activity
In other news, President Brett J. Hart sold 19,000 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.45, for a total value of $2,022,550.00. Following the transaction, the president owned 264,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,170,715.10. The trade was a 6.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
United Airlines News Summary
Here are the key news stories impacting United Airlines this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Q1 results beat expectations: United reported strong revenue growth, materially higher operating profit and EPS that beat Street estimates, with improved pre‑tax margins and solid cash generation — a clear fundamental beat supporting the stock. United Airlines (UAL) Releases Q1 2026 Earnings: Revenue Growth and Strong EPS Beat
- Positive Sentiment: Management highlights long‑term strategy gains — premium/economy cabin segmentation, MileagePlus enhancements and best‑in‑class on‑time performance — which support margin expansion and higher‑yield customers over time. United’s Long-Term Strategy Remains Focused on Winning Brand-Loyal Customers, Boosted by Q1 Growth in Earnings and Margins
- Neutral Sentiment: Capacity pullback planned: United says it will cut about 5 points of planned capacity for the rest of the year (Q3/Q4 expected flat to +2%), a tactical move that can protect margins but may limit revenue upside if demand stays strong. United Tops Views, Plans To Cut Capacity Amid Fuel Price Surge. Alaska Air Earnings Mixed.
- Negative Sentiment: 2026 guidance cut: United trimmed its full‑year adjusted EPS outlook to $7–$11 from $12–$14, citing the impact of higher jet fuel tied to geopolitical developments — a key reason sentiment weakened despite the quarter beat. United Airlines slashes 2026 forecast as fuel costs surge
- Negative Sentiment: Jet fuel hit: Higher fuel costs added roughly $340M in the quarter, forcing tactical adjustments and pressuring margins if prices remain elevated. United Airlines Profit Rises Despite Higher Jet Fuel Costs
- Negative Sentiment: Merger noise and political scrutiny: Talk that United floated a tie‑up with American has been publicly rejected by American and drawn bipartisan questions about antitrust — the episode raises regulatory and reputational uncertainty. American Airlines Has Denied Rumors of a Merger With United. Here Are 2 Others Factors Dragging Down the Stock Right Now.
- Negative Sentiment: Insider selling flagged: Recent open‑market sales by top executives (reported in filings coverage) can be read negatively by some investors, adding to near‑term sentiment pressure. United Airlines (UAL) Releases Q1 2026 Earnings: Revenue Growth and Strong EPS Beat
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AXA S.A. lifted its position in shares of United Airlines by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 15,465 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of United Airlines by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 49,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,488,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 4,103 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. VestGen Investment Management boosted its position in shares of United Airlines by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. VestGen Investment Management now owns 5,915 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in United Airlines by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 11,404 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.69% of the company’s stock.
United Airlines Company Profile
United Airlines Holdings, Inc operates United Airlines, a major U.S. full-service passenger carrier providing scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The company offers a comprehensive route network that covers domestic markets across the United States as well as extensive international service to Europe, Asia, Latin America, and the Pacific. United operates a mixed fleet of narrow- and wide-body aircraft on point-to-point and hub-and-spoke routes, and supports corporate and leisure travel through offerings such as premium cabins, basic economy, and ancillary services including baggage, seat selection and in-flight amenities.
In addition to passenger operations, United provides cargo services through United Cargo, handling freight, mail and specialized shipments.
See Also
Receive News & Ratings for United Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.