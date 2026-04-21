Grupo Aeromexico (NYSE:AERO) Releases Earnings Results

Grupo Aeromexico (NYSE:AERO – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $999.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports.
Grupo Aeromexico Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE AERO traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.91. The company had a trading volume of 374,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 480,915. Grupo Aeromexico has a one year low of $12.26 and a one year high of $23.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.16. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion and a PE ratio of 21.22.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Grupo Aeromexico
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new position in Grupo Aeromexico during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Grupo Aeromexico during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Grupo Aeromexico during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $232,000. VR Advisory Services Ltd bought a new position in Grupo Aeromexico during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Grupo Aeromexico during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $295,000.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
View Our Latest Research Report on AERO
Grupo Aeromexico Company Profile
Grupo Aeroméxico is the parent company of Aeroméxico, Mexico’s long-established flag carrier and commercial airline group. The company operates scheduled passenger and cargo services, with a network that connects domestic destinations across Mexico and international markets in the Americas, Europe and Asia. Grupo Aeroméxico’s operations include mainline services as well as regional flying through its regional affiliates, airport ground-handling and cargo divisions that support its commercial network.
The carrier deploys a mix of narrow-body and wide-body aircraft to serve short-, medium- and long-haul routes, using single-aisle jets for domestic and regional markets and wide-body equipment for transcontinental services.
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