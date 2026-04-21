Intel (INTC) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

4/21/2026 – Intel was upgraded by Raymond James Financial, Inc. from “market perform” to “outperform”.

4/21/2026 – Intel was upgraded by BNP Paribas Exane from “underperform” to “buy”. They now have a $60.00 price target on the stock.

4/21/2026 – Intel is now covered by Citigroup Inc.. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/21/2026 – Intel is now covered by Scotiabank. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

4/21/2026 – Intel was upgraded by Morgan Stanley from “equal weight” to “overweight”.

4/21/2026 – Intel was upgraded by HSBC Holdings plc from “hold” to “buy”. They now have a $95.00 price target on the stock, up from $50.00.

4/21/2026 – Intel was given a new $60.00 price target by BNP Paribas Exane. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/21/2026 – Intel had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by Royal Bank Of Canada.

4/20/2026 – Intel was downgraded by KGI Securities from “outperform” to “neutral”. They now have a $71.00 price target on the stock.

4/20/2026 – Intel had its price target raised by Cantor Fitzgerald from $45.00 to $65.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/20/2026 – Intel had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $42.00 to $65.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/16/2026 – Intel had its price target raised by Sanford C. Bernstein from $36.00 to $60.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

4/15/2026 – Intel had its price target raised by Mizuho from $48.00 to $59.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/14/2026 – Intel had its price target raised by Susquehanna from $45.00 to $65.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/13/2026 – Intel had its price target raised by Northland Securities from $54.00 to $92.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/10/2026 – Intel was given a new $75.00 price target by Melius Research.

4/10/2026 – Intel had its price target raised by TD Cowen from $50.00 to $60.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/10/2026 – Intel had its price target raised by Benchmark Co. from $57.00 to $76.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/9/2026 – Intel had its price target raised by Cantor Fitzgerald from $45.00 to $60.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/7/2026 – Intel had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $55.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/6/2026 – Intel had its price target raised by KeyCorp from $65.00 to $70.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/8/2026 – Intel was upgraded by Wall Street Zen from “sell” to “hold”.

2/28/2026 – Intel was downgraded by Wall Street Zen from “hold” to “sell”.

Insider Transactions at Intel

In related news, EVP Boise April Miller sold 20,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total transaction of $981,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 113,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,545,593. This trade represents a 15.03% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Zinsner acquired 5,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $42.50 per share, with a total value of $249,985.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 247,392 shares in the company, valued at $10,514,160. This represents a 2.44% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

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Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel’s core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel’s product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

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