Intel (INTC) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 4/21/2026 – Intel was upgraded by Raymond James Financial, Inc. from “market perform” to “outperform”.
- 4/21/2026 – Intel was upgraded by BNP Paribas Exane from “underperform” to “buy”. They now have a $60.00 price target on the stock.
- 4/21/2026 – Intel is now covered by Citigroup Inc.. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 4/21/2026 – Intel is now covered by Scotiabank. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
- 4/21/2026 – Intel was upgraded by Morgan Stanley from “equal weight” to “overweight”.
- 4/21/2026 – Intel was upgraded by HSBC Holdings plc from “hold” to “buy”. They now have a $95.00 price target on the stock, up from $50.00.
- 4/21/2026 – Intel was given a new $60.00 price target by BNP Paribas Exane. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 4/21/2026 – Intel had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by Royal Bank Of Canada.
- 4/20/2026 – Intel was downgraded by KGI Securities from “outperform” to “neutral”. They now have a $71.00 price target on the stock.
- 4/20/2026 – Intel had its price target raised by Cantor Fitzgerald from $45.00 to $65.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 4/20/2026 – Intel had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $42.00 to $65.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 4/16/2026 – Intel had its price target raised by Sanford C. Bernstein from $36.00 to $60.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.
- 4/15/2026 – Intel had its price target raised by Mizuho from $48.00 to $59.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 4/14/2026 – Intel had its price target raised by Susquehanna from $45.00 to $65.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 4/13/2026 – Intel had its price target raised by Northland Securities from $54.00 to $92.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 4/10/2026 – Intel was given a new $75.00 price target by Melius Research.
- 4/10/2026 – Intel had its price target raised by TD Cowen from $50.00 to $60.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 4/10/2026 – Intel had its price target raised by Benchmark Co. from $57.00 to $76.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 4/9/2026 – Intel had its price target raised by Cantor Fitzgerald from $45.00 to $60.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 4/7/2026 – Intel had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $55.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 4/6/2026 – Intel had its price target raised by KeyCorp from $65.00 to $70.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 3/8/2026 – Intel was upgraded by Wall Street Zen from “sell” to “hold”.
- 2/28/2026 – Intel was downgraded by Wall Street Zen from “hold” to “sell”.
Insider Transactions at Intel
In related news, EVP Boise April Miller sold 20,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total transaction of $981,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 113,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,545,593. This trade represents a 15.03% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Zinsner acquired 5,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $42.50 per share, with a total value of $249,985.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 247,392 shares in the company, valued at $10,514,160. This represents a 2.44% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.
Intel’s product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.
Further Reading
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