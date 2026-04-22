Enviri (NYSE:NVRI) vs. Trailblazer Resources (OTCMKTS:TBLZ) Financial Comparison

Enviri (NYSE:NVRI – Get Free Report) and Trailblazer Resources (OTCMKTS:TBLZ – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

93.4% of Enviri shares are held by institutional investors. 2.5% of Enviri shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

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Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Enviri and Trailblazer Resources”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enviri $2.24 billion 0.71 -$167.60 million ($2.12) -9.11 Trailblazer Resources N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Trailblazer Resources has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Enviri.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Enviri and Trailblazer Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enviri 1 2 1 0 2.00 Trailblazer Resources 0 0 0 0 0.00

Enviri currently has a consensus price target of $25.00, suggesting a potential upside of 29.43%. Given Enviri’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Enviri is more favorable than Trailblazer Resources.

Profitability

This table compares Enviri and Trailblazer Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enviri -7.62% -13.47% -1.92% Trailblazer Resources N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Enviri beats Trailblazer Resources on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Enviri

(Get Free Report)

Enviri Corporation provides environmental solutions for industrial and specialty waste streams in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Harsco Environmental and Clean Earth. The Harsco Environmental segment offers on-site services under long-term contracts for material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; manufactures and sells industrial abrasives, roofing granules, aluminum dross, and scrap processing systems; and meltshop and furnace services, such as under-vessel cleaning, removal of ladle slag, and general melt shop debris. This segment also produces and sells value-added downstream products from industrial waste-stream, including road surfacing and materials, such as slag-based asphalt product under the SteelPhal brand; abrasives and roofing materials under the BLACK BEAUTY and SURE/CUT brand names; Metallurgical Additives; agriculture and turf products comprising soil conditioners and fertilizers under the CrossOver and AgrowSil brands; and cement additives. The Clean Earth segment provides specialty waste processing, treatment, recycling, and beneficial reuse solutions for waste needs, such as hazardous, non-hazardous, and contaminated soils and dredged materials to industrial, retail, healthcare, and construction industries. The company was formerly known as Harsco Corporation and changed its name to Enviri Corporation in June 2023. The company was founded in 1853 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

About Trailblazer Resources

(Get Free Report)

Trailblazer Resources, Inc. does not have significant operations. The company intends to identify and evaluate industries and business opportunities in order to find a suitable acquisition target. Previously, it was engaged in the manufacture, sale, installation, and servicing of fiberglass tank and piping products. The company was formerly known as Energy Composites Corporation and changed its name to Trailblazer Resources, Inc. in October 2011. Trailblazer Resources, Inc. is based in Henderson, Nevada.

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