Vor Biopharma (NASDAQ:VOR) Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. Sells 171,963 Shares

Vor Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:VOR – Get Free Report) Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. sold 171,963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.77, for a total value of $2,711,856.51. Following the transaction, the director owned 2,567,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,485,453.65. The trade was a 6.28% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Ra Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Friday, April 17th, Ra Capital Management, L.P. sold 458,411 shares of Vor Biopharma stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.28, for a total value of $7,462,931.08.

On Monday, April 13th, Ra Capital Management, L.P. sold 530,610 shares of Vor Biopharma stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.15, for a total value of $8,569,351.50.

On Wednesday, April 15th, Ra Capital Management, L.P. sold 53,644 shares of Vor Biopharma stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total value of $858,840.44.

On Tuesday, April 14th, Ra Capital Management, L.P. sold 153,735 shares of Vor Biopharma stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total value of $2,455,147.95.

On Friday, April 10th, Ra Capital Management, L.P. sold 828 shares of Vor Biopharma stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.75, for a total value of $13,041.00.

On Thursday, April 9th, Ra Capital Management, L.P. sold 135,201 shares of Vor Biopharma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.59, for a total transaction of $2,242,984.59.

On Wednesday, April 8th, Ra Capital Management, L.P. sold 484,104 shares of Vor Biopharma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.48, for a total transaction of $7,978,033.92.

On Monday, April 6th, Ra Capital Management, L.P. sold 589,257 shares of Vor Biopharma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.59, for a total transaction of $9,775,773.63.

On Thursday, April 2nd, Ra Capital Management, L.P. sold 260,000 shares of Vor Biopharma stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total transaction of $4,739,800.00.

Vor Biopharma Stock Performance

VOR stock traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.17. 1,144,954 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,299,015. Vor Biopharma Inc. has a one year low of $2.62 and a one year high of $65.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $741.05 million, a PE ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 1.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.82.

Institutional Trading of Vor Biopharma

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vor Biopharma during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vor Biopharma by 218.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 84,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 58,247 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Vor Biopharma during the second quarter valued at $66,000. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vor Biopharma during the fourth quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Vor Biopharma in the fourth quarter worth about $134,000. 97.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on VOR shares. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Vor Biopharma to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Vor Biopharma in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Vor Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Vor Biopharma in a research note on Monday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Vor Biopharma in a research note on Friday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.56.

Read Our Latest Analysis on VOR

Vor Biopharma Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vor Biopharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of next-generation, allogeneic cell therapies for patients with hematologic malignancies. The company’s proprietary platform leverages genome editing to engineer donor-derived hematopoietic stem cells (HSCs), enabling the generation of off-the-shelf therapeutic candidates designed to overcome limitations of traditional autologous and matched donor transplants. By targeting key surface antigens and reconstituting the patient’s immune system, Vor aims to deliver curative potential with reduced treatment timelines and broader patient applicability.

The lead program, VOR33, is a CD33-edited HSC product candidate being evaluated in relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and high-risk myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS).

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