Insider Selling: Sionna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SION) Director Sells $2,341,097.96 in Stock

Sionna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SION – Get Free Report) Director Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 52,397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.68, for a total transaction of $2,341,097.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 2,967,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,597,818.96. The trade was a 1.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Orbimed Advisors Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Saturday, April 18th, Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 2,948 shares of Sionna Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.52, for a total transaction of $131,244.96.

On Thursday, April 16th, Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 226,906 shares of Sionna Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.34, for a total value of $10,287,918.04.

On Wednesday, April 15th, Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 235,863 shares of Sionna Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.64, for a total value of $10,528,924.32.

On Tuesday, April 14th, Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 47,814 shares of Sionna Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.51, for a total value of $2,128,201.14.

On Tuesday, February 3rd, Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 29,063 shares of Sionna Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.58, for a total transaction of $1,295,628.54.

On Monday, February 2nd, Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 1,890 shares of Sionna Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.57, for a total value of $84,237.30.

Sionna Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SION traded down $0.85 on Tuesday, hitting $41.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 353,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 425,818. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.43 and a beta of 3.01. Sionna Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.97 and a 12 month high of $46.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.63.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Sionna Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SION Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.15. Equities analysts expect that Sionna Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on SION. Lifesci Capital upgraded shares of Sionna Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Sionna Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Sionna Therapeutics from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Citizens Jmp assumed coverage on shares of Sionna Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sionna Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.57.

Read Our Latest Report on SION

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sionna Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $667,000. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in Sionna Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $837,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sionna Therapeutics by 113.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 289,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,020,000 after acquiring an additional 153,712 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Sionna Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $307,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Sionna Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $118,000.

Sionna Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sionna Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to developing next-generation RNA therapeutics for oncology and immunology indications. Leveraging proprietary lipid nanoparticle and coacervate delivery technologies, the company aims to overcome key challenges associated with stability, targeting and immune activation that have historically limited the clinical performance of mRNA-based medicines. Its strategic focus spans both solid tumors and hematological malignancies, as well as selected autoimmune disorders, reflecting a broad ambition to harness the power of messenger RNA in diverse therapeutic areas.

At the heart of Sionna’s approach is a platform that combines optimized ionizable lipids with bespoke surface chemistries to enhance payload delivery, intracellular release and endosomal escape.

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