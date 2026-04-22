Reviewing Xcelerate (OTCMKTS:XCRT) & Chemed (NYSE:CHE)

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Free Report) and Xcelerate (OTCMKTS:XCRT – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Chemed and Xcelerate”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

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Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chemed $2.53 billion 2.16 $265.24 million $18.37 20.37 Xcelerate N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Chemed has higher revenue and earnings than Xcelerate.

Chemed has a beta of 0.49, meaning that its share price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Xcelerate has a beta of 0.89, meaning that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Chemed and Xcelerate, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chemed 2 2 2 0 2.00 Xcelerate 0 0 0 0 0.00

Chemed presently has a consensus target price of $498.00, suggesting a potential upside of 33.08%. Given Chemed’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Chemed is more favorable than Xcelerate.

Profitability

This table compares Chemed and Xcelerate’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chemed 10.48% 25.66% 17.24% Xcelerate N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

95.9% of Chemed shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.3% of Chemed shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Chemed beats Xcelerate on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Chemed

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Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees. The company was incorporated in 1970 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio.

About Xcelerate

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Xcelerate Inc. acquires engineering/patents and applies to early-stage medical technology companies. The company engages in the formulation, packaging and marketing of consumer health and beauty, and clinically tested skin care products; development of artificial intelligence and virtual health technology to assist patients; owning and licensing the rights to various forms of medical equipment. It also provides Ceramedx, a natural plant based therapeutic skin care product; Earth Science Beauty, which offers natural facial skincare targeted to specific skin types. The company was formerly known as Union Dental Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Xcelerate Inc. Xcelerate Inc. was incorporated in 1996 is based in Mauldin, South Carolina.

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