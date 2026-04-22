Analysts Set RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) Price Target at $64.40

RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $64.40.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of RLI in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Research upgraded shares of RLI from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Citizens Jmp reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of RLI in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of RLI from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of RLI from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th.

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Insider Activity at RLI

Institutional Trading of RLI

In other news, CEO Craig W. Kliethermes purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $57.45 per share, for a total transaction of $287,250.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 143,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,272,225.50. The trade was a 3.60% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Jennifer L. Klobnak purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $57.99 per share, for a total transaction of $115,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 100,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,817,440.82. This represents a 2.03% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure . Corporate insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of RLI in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of RLI by 94.4% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of RLI by 156.4% during the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 464 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its stake in RLI by 72.1% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 618 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC bought a new position in RLI in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

RLI Stock Performance

Shares of RLI opened at $58.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 0.52. RLI has a one year low of $55.80 and a one year high of $79.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.13.

RLI (NYSE:RLI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.18. RLI had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 21.43%.The company had revenue of $465.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that RLI will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RLI Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. RLI’s payout ratio is currently 14.68%.

About RLI

(Get Free Report)

RLI Corporation (NYSE:RLI) is a specialty property and casualty insurance company focused on underwriting niche risks for businesses and individuals. Headquartered in Peoria, Illinois, the company operates through a network of independent agents and brokers, offering customized coverage solutions. RLI’s approach emphasizes disciplined underwriting, targeted product development and strong customer service to maintain profitability and long-term growth.

Founded in 1965 as Replacement Lens, Inc, RLI initially provided insurance for contact lens manufacturers before shifting its focus to specialty insurance in the 1980s.

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