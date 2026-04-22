USCB Financial (USCB) Projected to Post Earnings on Thursday

USCB Financial (NASDAQ:USCB – Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, April 23rd. Analysts expect USCB Financial to post earnings of $0.4740 per share and revenue of $25.9530 million for the quarter. Interested persons are encouraged to explore the company’s upcoming Q1 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, April 24, 2026 at 11:00 AM ET.

USCB Financial (NASDAQ:USCB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $25.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.34 million. USCB Financial had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 16.36%. On average, analysts expect USCB Financial to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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USCB Financial Trading Down 2.0%

USCB opened at $19.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $352.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 0.60. USCB Financial has a 52 week low of $15.56 and a 52 week high of $20.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

USCB Financial Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. USCB Financial’s payout ratio is 38.46%.

Several research firms have commented on USCB. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of USCB Financial in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research raised USCB Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on USCB

Insider Activity at USCB Financial

In other USCB Financial news, CEO La Aguilera Luis De sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.02, for a total value of $180,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 245,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,430,991.86. This represents a 3.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andres Collazo sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.27, for a total value of $146,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 32,950 shares in the company, valued at $601,996.50. This trade represents a 19.54% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 49.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of USCB Financial

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of USCB. Patriot Financial Partners GP II L.P. acquired a new stake in USCB Financial in the third quarter valued at $35,527,000. North Reef Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in USCB Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $2,279,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in USCB Financial by 9.0% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 973,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,095,000 after purchasing an additional 79,983 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in USCB Financial by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,316,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,252,000 after purchasing an additional 71,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in USCB Financial in the second quarter valued at $563,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.34% of the company’s stock.

USCB Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

USCB Financial (NASDAQ: USCB) is a bank holding company headquartered in Columbia, South Carolina, serving as the parent company of United Security Bank. Established to support community banking in the Midlands region, the company focuses on relationship-driven financial services tailored to both individuals and businesses. As a regional player, USCB Financial emphasizes personalized service through a network of full-service branch offices.

The company’s core business activities include commercial and consumer lending, deposit products and alternative delivery channels.

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