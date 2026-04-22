Arca Continental (EMBVF) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Posted by on Apr 22nd, 2026

Arca Continental (OTCMKTS:EMBVFGet Free Report) is expected to release its results before the market opens on Thursday, April 23rd. Analysts expect Arca Continental to post earnings of $2.30 per share and revenue of $55.3673 billion for the quarter.

Arca Continental Trading Down 5.3%

Shares of EMBVF stock opened at $11.51 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.90. Arca Continental has a one year low of $9.51 and a one year high of $12.52.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Bradesco Corretora upgraded shares of Arca Continental to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Arca Continental

About Arca Continental

(Get Free Report)

Arca Continental, established in 2001 through the merger of three Mexican Coca-Cola bottlers, is one of the world’s largest franchise bottlers affiliated with The Coca-Cola Company. Headquartered in Monterrey, Mexico, the company ranks among the top three Coca-Cola bottlers globally by volume and is publicly listed on the Mexican Stock Exchange, trading over-the-counter in the United States under the symbol EMBVF.

The company’s core operations encompass the production, bottling and distribution of a broad portfolio of ready-to-drink beverages.

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