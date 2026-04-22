Arca Continental (EMBVF) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Arca Continental (OTCMKTS:EMBVF – Get Free Report) is expected to release its results before the market opens on Thursday, April 23rd. Analysts expect Arca Continental to post earnings of $2.30 per share and revenue of $55.3673 billion for the quarter.

Arca Continental Trading Down 5.3%

Shares of EMBVF stock opened at $11.51 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.90. Arca Continental has a one year low of $9.51 and a one year high of $12.52.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Bradesco Corretora upgraded shares of Arca Continental to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

About Arca Continental

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Arca Continental, established in 2001 through the merger of three Mexican Coca-Cola bottlers, is one of the world’s largest franchise bottlers affiliated with The Coca-Cola Company. Headquartered in Monterrey, Mexico, the company ranks among the top three Coca-Cola bottlers globally by volume and is publicly listed on the Mexican Stock Exchange, trading over-the-counter in the United States under the symbol EMBVF.

The company’s core operations encompass the production, bottling and distribution of a broad portfolio of ready-to-drink beverages.

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