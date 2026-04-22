Sensient Technologies (SXT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT – Get Free Report) is expected to announce its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Friday, April 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.80 per share and revenue of $411.39 million for the quarter. Sensient Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.600-3.800 EPS. Investors can find conference call details on the company’s upcoming Q1 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, April 24, 2026 at 9:30 AM ET.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 13th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $393.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.70 million. Sensient Technologies had a net margin of 8.34% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. On average, analysts expect Sensient Technologies to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Sensient Technologies Trading Down 1.9%

Shares of SXT stock opened at $97.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.00 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $92.37 and a 200-day moving average of $94.07. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Sensient Technologies has a 1-year low of $75.25 and a 1-year high of $121.54.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sensient Technologies

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in Sensient Technologies by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,146 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Sensient Technologies by 53.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 401 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 5,009 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,291 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

SXT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Sensient Technologies in a research note on Monday, December 29th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Sensient Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Research cut Sensient Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sensient Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.67.

View Our Latest Analysis on Sensient Technologies

About Sensient Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Sensient Technologies Corporation is a global leader in the manufacture and supply of colors, flavors and fragrances for a broad range of end-markets. The company develops and produces ingredients that enhance the appearance, taste and scent of products in the food, beverage, nutraceutical, pharmaceutical, personal care and household sectors. Its portfolio includes natural and synthetic colorants, botanical and artificial flavor systems, fragrance compounds and specialty chemical offerings tailored to customer specifications.

Within its flavor and fragrance division, Sensient provides custom formulations for sweet, savory and umami taste profiles along with fragrance blends for personal care and cosmetic applications.

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