Taoping (TAOP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Taoping (NASDAQ:TAOP – Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its results before the market opens on Thursday, April 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($12.00) per share and revenue of $24.00 million for the quarter.

Taoping Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TAOP opened at $1.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.79. Taoping has a 12 month low of $1.19 and a 12 month high of $20.10.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Taoping in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Sell”.

Taoping Company Profile

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Taoping Inc provides cloud-based platform, resource sharing, and big data solutions to the Chinese new media, education residential community management, and elevator Internet of Things (IoT) industries in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Cloud-Based Technology and Traditional Information Technology segments. The company offers cloud-based software as a service to automate the interactive workflows between advertising agencies and their customers, including establishing new advertising projects, submitting advertisement proposals, revising and approving advertising proposals, processing payment online, remotely uploading advertisement content, and tracking and analyzing performance data.

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