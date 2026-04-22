Pagegroup (OTCMKTS:MPGPF) Receives Average Rating of “Reduce” from Brokerages

Shares of Pagegroup (OTCMKTS:MPGPF – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pagegroup in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Investec lowered shares of Pagegroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th.

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Pagegroup Stock Performance

About Pagegroup

Shares of Pagegroup stock opened at $2.82 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.97. Pagegroup has a 1 year low of $2.78 and a 1 year high of $4.09.

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PageGroup plc (OTCMKTS: MPGPF) is a global recruitment firm headquartered in Weybridge, Surrey, United Kingdom. The company specializes in matching professionals with permanent, contract and interim positions across a diverse range of industry sectors. Through its well-established brands—most notably Michael Page, Page Personnel and Page Executive—PageGroup delivers tailored staffing solutions to both large multinational corporations and small to medium-sized enterprises.

PageGroup’s core services include specialist recruitment for finance and accounting, technology and digital, legal, human resources, marketing and sales, manufacturing and supply chain, and executive search.

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