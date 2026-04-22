TeliaSonera (TLSNY) Projected to Post Earnings on Thursday

TeliaSonera (OTCMKTS:TLSNY – Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its resultson Thursday, April 23rd. Analysts expect TeliaSonera to post earnings of $0.11 per share and revenue of $2.2141 billion for the quarter.

TeliaSonera (OTCMKTS:TLSNY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. TeliaSonera had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 8.90%. On average, analysts expect TeliaSonera to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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TeliaSonera Stock Performance

OTCMKTS TLSNY opened at $9.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $19.56 billion, a PE ratio of 55.28 and a beta of 0.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.88. TeliaSonera has a 1-year low of $6.67 and a 1-year high of $10.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upgraded TeliaSonera from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. UBS Group downgraded TeliaSonera from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TeliaSonera

TeliaSonera Company Profile

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TeliaSonera (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) operates under the Telia Company brand as one of the leading telecommunications providers in the Nordic and Baltic regions. The company delivers a wide range of services, including mobile and fixed voice communications, broadband internet, television and streaming offerings, and enterprise-grade data and IP solutions. Its consumer segment focuses on mobile subscriptions, digital TV packages and home connectivity, while its business division provides managed network services, cloud platforms and Internet of Things (IoT) applications.

The roots of TeliaSonera trace back to the 19th century with Sweden’s Royal Telegraph Agency and Finland’s national carrier, Sonera.

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