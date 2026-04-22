Caprock Group LLC Acquires 239,762 Shares of Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Caprock Group LLC increased its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 947.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 265,065 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 239,762 shares during the quarter. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $24,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Netflix by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,521,322 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $46,183,983,000 after purchasing an additional 142,238 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in Netflix by 875.7% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 31,143 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,920,000 after purchasing an additional 27,951 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Netflix by 837.2% in the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 111,380 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $10,443,000 after purchasing an additional 99,496 shares during the period. Crew Capital Management Ltd grew its position in Netflix by 1,021.9% in the 4th quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd now owns 9,031 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 8,226 shares during the period. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Netflix by 991.3% in the 4th quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,229 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,866,000 after purchasing an additional 37,451 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on NFLX. President Capital lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on shares of Netflix from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, March 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Finally, Argus cut their target price on shares of Netflix from $141.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have given a Buy rating and fourteen have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.85.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Netflix news, insider David A. Hyman sold 5,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.06, for a total value of $464,230.62. Following the sale, the insider owned 316,100 shares in the company, valued at $25,623,066. The trade was a 1.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 28,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $2,805,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 73,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,231,126. The trade was a 27.95% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,487,794 shares of company stock worth $136,255,772. 1.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix Stock Down 2.4%

NFLX opened at $92.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.41. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.01 and a fifty-two week high of $134.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $92.68 and its 200 day moving average is $98.06. The stock has a market cap of $389.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.67.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.17 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 28.52% and a return on equity of 40.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.61 EPS. Netflix has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.780 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

Netflix Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX) is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company’s primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

Further Reading

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