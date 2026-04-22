Generac Holdings Inc. $GNRC Shares Sold by Letson Investment Management Inc.

Letson Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 28.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,666 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,988 shares during the period. Letson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Generac were worth $1,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GNRC. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in shares of Generac in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Generac in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Horizon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Generac in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Generac by 69.8% in the third quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Generac in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. 84.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity at Generac

In other news, CFO York A. Ragen sold 24,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.61, for a total transaction of $5,739,930.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 137,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,321,451.02. The trade was a 15.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Generac Trading Down 1.5%

Shares of GNRC stock opened at $214.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Generac Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.33 and a fifty-two week high of $241.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $210.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $178.91.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The technology company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($0.20). Generac had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 3.79%.The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 8.42 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on GNRC. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Generac in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $202.00 price target on shares of Generac in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Generac in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Generac from $237.00 to $226.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Generac from $220.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Generac currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $233.94.

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Generac Profile

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Generac Holdings Inc (NYSE: GNRC) is a leading manufacturer of backup power generation products for residential, commercial and industrial applications. The company offers a comprehensive portfolio of standby and portable generators, transfer switches and power management systems designed to provide reliable electricity during power outages and other critical situations. With an emphasis on innovation, Generac has expanded its offerings to include clean energy technologies such as battery storage and integrated solar-plus-storage systems.

Generac’s product lineup addresses a broad range of customer needs.

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