Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF $MTUM

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 46.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,504 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,077 shares during the quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $7,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTUM. Focus Partners Wealth grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 2,939.7% in the 3rd quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 927,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,766,000 after buying an additional 896,644 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,141,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,710,000 after purchasing an additional 230,310 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 711,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,976,000 after purchasing an additional 187,155 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 71.8% during the 4th quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 416,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,271,000 after purchasing an additional 174,074 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,231,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,986,000 after purchasing an additional 168,340 shares during the period.

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iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Trading Down 0.7%

BATS MTUM opened at $271.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.83 billion, a PE ratio of 28.67 and a beta of 1.02. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $192.30 and a twelve month high of $275.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $251.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $252.17.

About iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years. MTUM was launched on Apr 16, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

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