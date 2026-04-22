Capital Group Core Equity ETF $CGUS Shares Bought by Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS – Free Report) by 349.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 283,081 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 220,068 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Core Equity ETF were worth $11,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 1,624.4% during the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,107,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985,435 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 955,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,762,000 after acquiring an additional 102,872 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 272.2% during the 3rd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 201,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,983,000 after purchasing an additional 147,649 shares during the last quarter. AA Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. AA Financial Advisors LLC now owns 424,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,073,000 after purchasing an additional 23,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 599,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,688,000 after purchasing an additional 129,020 shares during the last quarter.

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Capital Group Core Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF stock opened at $41.77 on Wednesday. Capital Group Core Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $30.90 and a 1 year high of $42.23. The company has a market capitalization of $9.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.31 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.16.

Capital Group Core Equity ETF Profile

The Capital Group Core Equity ETF (CGUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in companies believed to have the potential for appreciation and\u002For dividends. CGUS was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

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