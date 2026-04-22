Global Trust Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF $IEFA

Global Trust Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 48,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,355,000. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 3.2% of Global Trust Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fairvoy Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Fairvoy Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Holland Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Holland Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Access Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Tran Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Tran Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Vista Investment Partners II LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Vista Investment Partners II LLC now owns 5,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period.

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iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

IEFA opened at $94.93 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $93.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.30. The firm has a market cap of $162.33 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.84. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $75.97 and a twelve month high of $98.83.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

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