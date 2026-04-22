iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF $IUSV is Southern Capital Advisors LLC’s Largest Position

Southern Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 293,510 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,655 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF comprises approximately 13.9% of Southern Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Southern Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.13% of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF worth $30,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aspiriant LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 3,600,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,854,000 after acquiring an additional 24,162 shares during the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 625,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,483,000 after acquiring an additional 11,659 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 62.9% during the third quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 127,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,703,000 after acquiring an additional 49,099 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 6.1% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,074,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,409,000 after acquiring an additional 61,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,993,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,130,000 after buying an additional 137,450 shares during the period.

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iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Stock Down 0.6%

NASDAQ IUSV opened at $106.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $25.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41 and a beta of 0.86. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 12-month low of $84.99 and a 12-month high of $108.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.35.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.3925 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

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