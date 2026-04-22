Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF $RSP Shares Acquired by L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP

L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 64,880 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,621 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $12,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,931,000. Bison Wealth LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 20,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,672,000 after purchasing an additional 4,295 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $11,553,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $279,000. 61.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:RSP opened at $202.55 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $160.93 and a 12-month high of $205.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $198.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $194.44.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues). The Index utilizes quarterly rebalancing to maintain its equal-weight stance. Under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets, plus any borrowing for investment purposes, in the equity securities (and derivatives thereof) included in the Index.

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