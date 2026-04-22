Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 37,467 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 172.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 59,183 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,467 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $19,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Watch Advisors INC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter worth $31,000. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter worth $33,000. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 48.4% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors own 28.92% of the company’s stock.

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Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI opened at $347.84 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $255.27 and a 52 week high of $351.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $607.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $333.07 and its 200 day moving average is $334.53.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market. The Fund typically holds the largest 1,200 to 1,300 stocks in its target index (covering nearly 95% of the index’s total market capitalization) and a representative sample of the remaining stocks.

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