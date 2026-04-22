Israel Discount Bank of New York Increases Stock Holdings in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF $IGOV

Israel Discount Bank of New York lifted its stake in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV – Free Report) by 234.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,456 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,360 shares during the period. iShares International Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 4.6% of Israel Discount Bank of New York’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Israel Discount Bank of New York’s holdings in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 3,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC raised its stake in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC now owns 5,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares during the period. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares during the period.

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iShares International Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

IGOV opened at $41.76 on Wednesday. iShares International Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $40.36 and a 1-year high of $43.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.00.

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Index Ex US (the Index). The Index is a market value-weighted index designed to measure the performance of bonds denominated in local currencies and issued by foreign governments in developed market countries outside the United States.

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