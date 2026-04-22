Financial Review: LuxUrban Hotels (NASDAQ:LUXH) & Yangtze River Port and Logistics (OTCMKTS:YRIV)

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.2% of Yangtze River Port and Logistics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.5% of LuxUrban Hotels shares are owned by institutional investors. 55.3% of Yangtze River Port and Logistics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.0% of LuxUrban Hotels shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Yangtze River Port and Logistics has a beta of 0.56, indicating that its stock price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LuxUrban Hotels has a beta of -1.06, indicating that its stock price is 206% less volatile than the S&P 500.

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Profitability

This table compares Yangtze River Port and Logistics and LuxUrban Hotels’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yangtze River Port and Logistics N/A -8.80% -3.91% LuxUrban Hotels -145.57% N/A -29.89%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Yangtze River Port and Logistics N/A N/A -$13.72 million ($0.08) -0.13 LuxUrban Hotels $72.79 million 0.00 -$78.52 million ($148.49) 0.00

This table compares Yangtze River Port and Logistics and LuxUrban Hotels”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Yangtze River Port and Logistics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than LuxUrban Hotels. Yangtze River Port and Logistics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than LuxUrban Hotels, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Yangtze River Port and Logistics beats LuxUrban Hotels on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Yangtze River Port and Logistics

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Yangtze River Port and Logistics Limited, through its subsidiary, Wuhan Yangtze River Newport Logistics Co., Ltd., primarily engages in the real estate and infrastructural development business in the People's Republic of China. It operates Wuhan Yangtze River Newport Logistics Center, a port logistics center located in Wuhan Newport Yangluo Port, Hubei Province of China. The company was formerly known as Yangtze River Development Limited and changed its name to Yangtze River Port and Logistics Limited in February 2018. Yangtze River Port and Logistics Limited is headquartered in New York, New York.

About LuxUrban Hotels

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LuxUrban Hotels Inc. utilizes an asset light business model to lease entire hotels on a long-term basis and rent out hotel rooms in the properties it leases. It manages a portfolio of hotel rooms in New York, Washington D.C., Miami Beach, New Orleans, and Los Angeles. The company was formerly known as CorpHousing Group Inc. and changed its name to LuxUrban Hotels Inc. in November 2022. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

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