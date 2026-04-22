Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF $SPMO Shares Bought by Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO – Free Report) by 23.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 50,946 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,605 shares during the quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF were worth $6,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPMO. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 129.4% in the first quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 116,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,747,000 after acquiring an additional 65,515 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF in the first quarter valued at $18,900,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 346.5% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 40,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,737,000 after acquiring an additional 31,344 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 43.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 76,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,559,000 after acquiring an additional 23,223 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 11.7% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 49,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,595,000 after acquiring an additional 5,209 shares during the period.

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Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF Stock Performance

Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF stock opened at $126.65 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF has a one year low of $86.88 and a one year high of $128.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $118.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.34. The company has a market cap of $14.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.51 and a beta of 1.02.

About Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (SPMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Momentum (US Dollar) index. The fund tracks an index of 100 S&P 500 components with the strongest volatility-adjusted momentum. SPMO was launched on Oct 9, 2015 and is managed by Invesco.

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