What is Scotiabank’s Forecast for TSE:LIF FY2026 Earnings?

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (TSE:LIF – Free Report) – Analysts at Scotiabank upped their FY2026 EPS estimates for Labrador Iron Ore Royalty in a research note issued on Friday, April 17th. Scotiabank analyst O. Wowkodaw now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.69 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.64. The consensus estimate for Labrador Iron Ore Royalty’s current full-year earnings is $3.74 per share.

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Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported C$0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$39.46 million for the quarter. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty had a net margin of 60.64% and a return on equity of 15.70%.

Separately, TD Securities cut their price target on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Labrador Iron Ore Royalty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$29.50.

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Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Trading Down 2.0%

LIF opened at C$28.13 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$29.63 and its 200-day moving average is C$29.63. The stock has a market cap of C$1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.34. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty has a twelve month low of C$26.21 and a twelve month high of C$31.97.

About Labrador Iron Ore Royalty

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Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation is a Canadian corporation. The company generates all of its revenue from its equity investment in Iron Ore Company of Canada, (IOC) and its IOC royalty and commission interests. IOC operates a major iron mine near Labrador City, Newfoundland, and Labrador on lands leased from LIORC. Directly and through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna, LIORC owns an equity interest in IOC and receives gross overriding royalty on all iron ore products produced from the leased lands that are sold and shipped by IOC and commission on IOC’s sales of iron ore.

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