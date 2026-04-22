Scotiabank Has Negative Outlook of Enbridge FY2026 Earnings

Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) – Equities researchers at Scotiabank cut their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Enbridge in a research note issued to investors on Friday, April 17th. Scotiabank analyst R. Hope now expects that the pipeline company will post earnings of $2.22 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.25. Scotiabank has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Enbridge’s current full-year earnings is $2.24 per share.

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A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ENB. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Enbridge from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 4th. Raymond James Financial raised shares of Enbridge to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Enbridge from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

Enbridge Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of NYSE ENB opened at $51.90 on Wednesday. Enbridge has a 52 week low of $43.59 and a 52 week high of $55.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.57 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.41 and its 200 day moving average is $49.72.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 13th. The pipeline company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $17.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.10 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 11.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS.

Institutional Trading of Enbridge

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in Enbridge in the fourth quarter valued at about $261,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Enbridge by 68.5% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 28,533 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after buying an additional 11,599 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 113,887 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,161,000 after purchasing an additional 15,259 shares during the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 93.1% in the 2nd quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,016 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 10,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 80.1% during the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 78,507 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,553,000 after acquiring an additional 34,912 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

About Enbridge

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Enbridge Inc is a Calgary, Alberta–based energy infrastructure company that develops, owns and operates a diversified portfolio of energy transportation, distribution and generation assets. Its core activities include the operation of crude oil and liquids pipelines, natural gas transmission and distribution systems, and energy storage facilities. In addition to midstream transportation and storage, Enbridge has expanded into renewable power generation and energy transition projects, including wind, solar and utility-scale generation assets.

The company serves customers primarily in Canada and the United States and has interests in other international energy projects.

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