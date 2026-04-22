Brokers Offer Predictions for QUBT FY2026 Earnings

Quantum Computing Inc. (NASDAQ:QUBT – Free Report) – Northland Securities issued their FY2026 EPS estimates for Quantum Computing in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 20th. Northland Securities analyst N. Chokshi anticipates that the company will earn ($0.25) per share for the year. Northland Securities has a “Outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Quantum Computing’s current full-year earnings is ($0.23) per share. Northland Securities also issued estimates for Quantum Computing’s FY2027 earnings at ($0.27) EPS.

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Quantum Computing (NASDAQ:QUBT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.39 million.

QUBT has been the topic of several other research reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Quantum Computing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Quantum Computing in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of Quantum Computing from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Quantum Computing in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Quantum Computing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Quantum Computing

Quantum Computing Stock Performance

Shares of QUBT opened at $9.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.73 and a beta of 3.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.11. Quantum Computing has a 1 year low of $5.89 and a 1 year high of $25.84.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Quantum Computing news, CFO Christopher Bruce Roberts sold 68,902 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.85, for a total transaction of $540,880.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 1,132,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,889,324.30. This trade represents a 5.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 19.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Quantum Computing

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QUBT. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Quantum Computing in the 3rd quarter valued at $123,014,000. Marex Group plc raised its stake in shares of Quantum Computing by 255.6% in the 4th quarter. Marex Group plc now owns 8,272,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,872,000 after acquiring an additional 5,945,679 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Quantum Computing by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,841,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,793,000 after acquiring an additional 4,643,818 shares during the period. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quantum Computing in the 3rd quarter valued at $74,194,000. Finally, Defiance ETFs LLC acquired a new stake in Quantum Computing during the 4th quarter valued at $33,071,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.26% of the company’s stock.

About Quantum Computing

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Quantum Computing Inc (NASDAQ: QUBT) is a provider of quantum computing and quantum-inspired algorithm solutions, headquartered in the United States with research and development operations in Europe. Originally incorporated as Unigrid Software in 2019, the company rebranded in 2021 to reflect its strategic focus on commercializing emerging quantum technologies for enterprise and government customers.

The company’s flagship product, Qatalyst, is a quantum-inspired optimization platform that applies advanced heuristic solvers to address complex combinatorial problems in logistics, supply chain management, finance and other data-intensive fields.

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