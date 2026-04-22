FY2026 Earnings Estimate for Cascades Issued By Scotiabank

Cascades Inc. (TSE:CAS – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Scotiabank reduced their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cascades in a note issued to investors on Friday, April 17th. Scotiabank analyst J. Goldman now anticipates that the company will earn $0.67 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.16. Scotiabank has a “Outperform” rating and a $14.50 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cascades’ current full-year earnings is $1.30 per share.

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Cascades (TSE:CAS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported C$0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Cascades had a return on equity of 4.11% and a net margin of 1.47%.The business had revenue of C$1.20 billion for the quarter.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Desjardins dropped their target price on Cascades from C$15.00 to C$13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Cascades from C$16.00 to C$15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on Cascades from C$16.00 to C$15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Cascades from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, TD reduced their price target on Cascades from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$14.07.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CAS

Cascades Stock Down 1.4%

CAS stock opened at C$10.78 on Wednesday. Cascades has a twelve month low of C$8.30 and a twelve month high of C$14.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$11.89 and its 200-day moving average is C$12.05. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 15.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.99.

Cascades Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.5%. Cascades’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.57%.

About Cascades

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Cascades Inc, along with its subsidiaries, produces, converts and markets packaging and tissue products composed mainly of recycled fibres. The company is organized into four main business segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products (which constitutes packaging products), and Tissue Papers. The business activity of the company functions in Canada, the United States, Italy, and other countries. Its customer base includes food processing companies, the maintenance industry, accommodations, and housing industry, micro-businesses, and boutiques.

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