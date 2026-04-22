FY2026 Earnings Forecast for Ero Copper Issued By Scotiabank

Ero Copper Corp. (TSE:ERO – Free Report) – Analysts at Scotiabank decreased their FY2026 EPS estimates for shares of Ero Copper in a report issued on Friday, April 17th. Scotiabank analyst O. Wowkodaw now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $5.63 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $6.27. The consensus estimate for Ero Copper’s current full-year earnings is $4.74 per share. Scotiabank also issued estimates for Ero Copper’s FY2027 earnings at $6.40 EPS.

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Ero Copper (TSE:ERO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported C$1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ero Copper had a net margin of 33.50% and a return on equity of 31.58%. The firm had revenue of C$430.18 million during the quarter.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on ERO. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce boosted their price target on shares of Ero Copper from C$42.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Freedom Capital raised shares of Ero Copper to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 30th. Desjardins upped their target price on shares of Ero Copper from C$37.50 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. TD upped their target price on shares of Ero Copper from C$45.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 10th. Finally, ATB Cormark Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from C$37.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ero Copper currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$43.50.

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Ero Copper Stock Performance

ERO opened at C$36.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.58, a P/E/G ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$39.58 and a 200 day moving average price of C$37.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.59, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Ero Copper has a 1 year low of C$15.02 and a 1 year high of C$53.69.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ero Copper news, Director John H. Wright sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$52.11, for a total value of C$781,650.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 377,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$19,688,825.52. This represents a 3.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. 10.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ero Copper Company Profile

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Ero is a Brazil -focused, growth-oriented mining company with a diversified portfolio of copper and gold assets. Headquartered in Vancouver, B.C., the Company operates two copper mines – the Caraíba Operations in Bahia State and the Tucumã Operation in Pará State – as well as the Xavantina Operations, a producing gold mine in Mato Grosso State. In addition to its operating assets, Ero is advancing the Furnas Copper-Gold Project, located in the mineral-rich Carajás Province in Pará State, through a definitive earn-in agreement with Vale Base Metals to acquire a 60% interest in the project.

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