FY2026 EPS Estimates for OTCMKTS:FQVLF Cut by Analyst

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FQVLF – Free Report) – Scotiabank cut their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for First Quantum Minerals in a report issued on Friday, April 17th. Scotiabank analyst O. Wowkodaw now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.26 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.49. Scotiabank currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for First Quantum Minerals’ current full-year earnings is $0.82 per share.

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First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.05). First Quantum Minerals had a positive return on equity of 0.07% and a negative net margin of 0.53%.The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on FQVLF. UBS Group raised First Quantum Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. TD Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Raymond James Financial reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

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First Quantum Minerals Trading Down 6.8%

FQVLF stock opened at $26.86 on Wednesday. First Quantum Minerals has a 1-year low of $11.79 and a 1-year high of $33.30. The firm has a market cap of $22.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -671.50 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.90 and its 200-day moving average is $25.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

About First Quantum Minerals

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First Quantum Minerals Ltd. is a Canada-based mining company principally engaged in the exploration, development, production and marketing of copper and other mineral commodities. Headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia, the company develops and operates large-scale open-pit and underground mines and associated processing facilities. Its activities span the full value chain from exploration and feasibility studies through to mining, milling and the sale of concentrates and refined metals to global customers.

Copper is the company’s primary product, produced alongside by-products such as gold, nickel, zinc and cobalt depending on the orebody.

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