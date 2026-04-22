Adlai Nortye FY2026 EPS Forecast Boosted by HC Wainwright

Adlai Nortye Ltd. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ANL – Free Report) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright boosted their FY2026 earnings estimates for Adlai Nortye in a research report issued on Monday, April 20th. HC Wainwright analyst J. Pantginis now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.23) for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.24). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Adlai Nortye’s current full-year earnings is ($0.20) per share.

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Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Adlai Nortye in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Adlai Nortye to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Finally, Leerink Partners assumed coverage on shares of Adlai Nortye in a research note on Friday, March 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adlai Nortye presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

Adlai Nortye Stock Performance

Shares of Adlai Nortye stock opened at $15.96 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.91. Adlai Nortye has a 1 year low of $0.88 and a 1 year high of $17.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adlai Nortye

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Adlai Nortye stock. SmartHarvest Portfolios LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adlai Nortye Ltd. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ANL – Free Report) by 8.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,367 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,279 shares during the period. SmartHarvest Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Adlai Nortye were worth $113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 35.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Adlai Nortye Company Profile

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Adlai Nortye Inc (NASDAQ: ANL) is a specialty chemical manufacturer headquartered in China’s Jiangsu Province. The company focuses on the research, development, production and sale of fine chemicals, with a primary emphasis on amino acids and their derivatives.

Adlai Nortye’s product portfolio includes betaine compounds, a range of high-purity L-amino acids such as L-methionine, L-threonine and glycine, as well as various chemical intermediates. These offerings serve multiple end markets, including animal feed and nutrition, personal care and cosmetic formulations, pharmaceutical ingredients and industrial chemical processes.

The company operates multiple production facilities alongside an in-house research and development center dedicated to process innovation and quality control.

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