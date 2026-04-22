Patrick Industries (PATK) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Patrick Industries (NASDAQ: PATK) in the last few weeks:

4/20/2026 – Patrick Industries had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by BMO Capital Markets. They now have a $150.00 price target on the stock, down from $155.00.

4/16/2026 – Patrick Industries had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Roth Mkm. They now have a $140.00 price target on the stock, down from $157.00.

4/12/2026 – Patrick Industries was downgraded by Wall Street Zen from “buy” to “hold”.

4/9/2026 – Patrick Industries had its price target lowered by KeyCorp from $155.00 to $140.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/4/2026 – Patrick Industries was upgraded by Wall Street Zen from “hold” to “buy”.

3/8/2026 – Patrick Industries was downgraded by Wall Street Zen from “buy” to “hold”.

2/28/2026 – Patrick Industries was upgraded by Wall Street Zen from “hold” to “buy”.

2/23/2026 – Patrick Industries was upgraded by Weiss Ratings from “hold (c)” to “buy (b-)”.

Patrick Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 9th. Investors of record on Monday, February 23rd were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 23rd. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.08%.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director M Scott Welch acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $113.68 per share, with a total value of $1,136,800.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 146,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,597,280. The trade was a 7.35% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stacey L. Amundson sold 3,903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.61, for a total value of $568,315.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 12,819 shares in the company, valued at $1,866,574.59. The trade was a 23.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders purchased 11,110 shares of company stock worth $1,289,895 and sold 20,121 shares worth $2,477,337. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Patrick Industries, Inc is a leading manufacturer and distributor of component products and building materials for the recreational vehicle (RV), manufactured housing, marine and industrial markets. The company supplies a broad array of interior and exterior products, including cabinetry, countertops, flooring, wall panels and decorative trim. Patrick Industries also offers engineered composites, adhesives, sealants and insulation solutions that cater to both original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and aftermarket customers across North America.

Founded in 1959 and headquartered in Elkhart, Indiana, Patrick Industries began as a small distributor of hardwood and millwork products.

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