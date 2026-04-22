IDOX (LON:IDOX) Insider David Meaden Sells 3,290,842 Shares

IDOX plc (LON:IDOX – Get Free Report) insider David Meaden sold 3,290,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 71, for a total transaction of £2,336,497.82.

IDOX Stock Performance

Shares of IDOX stock opened at GBX 71.58 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 70.59 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 68.50. IDOX plc has a 1-year low of GBX 52 and a 1-year high of GBX 72. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.39. The company has a market cap of £327.05 million, a PE ratio of 53.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.31.

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IDOX (LON:IDOX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The company reported GBX 2.74 earnings per share for the quarter. IDOX had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 7.57%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that IDOX plc will post 2.7173913 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About IDOX

IDOX plc, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services for the management of local government and other organizations in the United Kingdom, the United States, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Land, Property & Public Protection; Communities; and Assets. It provides specialist software and information management solutions for government, health, engineering, transport, and property fields; engineering document management and control solutions to asset intensive industry sectors; and delivers software solutions.

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