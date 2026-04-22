Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF $VEU

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 14.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,925 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,923 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $4,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 20.7% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 99,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,071,000 after acquiring an additional 16,965 shares during the last quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the third quarter valued at $706,000. ASL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $6,789,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 15.7% in the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 320,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,845,000 after acquiring an additional 43,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 299,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,384,000 after acquiring an additional 7,383 shares during the last quarter.

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Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Price Performance

Shares of VEU opened at $79.72 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $78.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.50. The stock has a market cap of $63.02 billion, a PE ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 0.75. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $60.33 and a 12 month high of $82.33.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide. The Fund invests in a diversified sampling of stocks in the Index that approximates the Index’s key risk factors and characteristics.

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