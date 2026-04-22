Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Enphase Energy (ENPH)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Enphase Energy (NASDAQ: ENPH) recently:

4/21/2026 – Enphase Energy had its price target lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $41.00 to $37.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/9/2026 – Enphase Energy had its price target lowered by Susquehanna from $46.00 to $36.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/9/2026 – Enphase Energy had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $38.00 to $39.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/8/2026 – Enphase Energy had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from $35.00 to $31.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

3/29/2026 – Enphase Energy was upgraded by Wall Street Zen from “sell” to “hold”.

3/26/2026 – Enphase Energy had its price target lowered by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $57.00 to $54.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/21/2026 – Enphase Energy was downgraded by Wall Street Zen from “hold” to “sell”.

2/25/2026 – Enphase Energy was upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from “hold” to “buy”. They now have a $57.00 price target on the stock, up from $42.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Enphase Energy news, Director Richard Mora sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.05, for a total value of $57,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 9,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $487,708.50. This represents a 10.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thurman J. Rodgers sold 137,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.61, for a total transaction of $5,985,472.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 1,597,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,673,124.01. This trade represents a 7.91% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

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Enphase Energy is a global energy technology company that specializes in solar microinverters, energy storage systems and energy management software. Its core business centers on converting direct current (DC) power generated by solar panels into alternating current (AC) power suitable for use in residential and commercial applications. By integrating hardware and software solutions, Enphase Energy aims to improve solar energy yield, enhance system reliability and provide real-time monitoring capabilities to its customers.

The company’s product portfolio includes its IQ Series microinverters, which attach to individual solar panels to optimize performance at the module level and reduce the impact of shading or system failures.

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